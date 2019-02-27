Mexican central bank lowers growth forecast for 2019 and 2020

MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank on Wednesday reduced its economic growth forecasts for this year and next, warning that potential downgrades to the credit ratings of the country and state-run firms, especially Pemex, were among risks to growth.

In a quarterly report, the bank lowered the growth forecast to between 1.1 percent and 2.1 percent for 2019 and between 1.7 percent and 2.7 percent for 2020.

The bank cited possible delays to ratification of a free trade agreement between Mexico, Canada and the United States as an additional risk to growth. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; writing by Julia Love; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)