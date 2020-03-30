Mexico cenbank triggers Fed swap mechanism as peso swoons

MEXICO CITY, March 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank on Monday said it would activate a swap mechanism established with the U.S. Federal Reserve to support liquidity in the market as the peso currency suffered another day of sharp reverses against the dollar.

The Mexican central bank said the funds from the $60 billion swap line would be used to carry out credit auctions in dollars with Mexican credit institutions. It said it will hold the first auction for up to $5 billion on April 1. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Writing by Drazen Jorgic Editing by Dave Graham)