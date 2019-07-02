Mexico's IEnova denies starting arbitration over pipeline dispute

MEXICO CITY, July 2 (Reuters) - Mexican energy infrastructure company IEnova, a unit of U.S.-based Sempra Energy, said on Tuesday it had not recently begun arbitration against Mexican state power utility CFE in a dispute over pipeline contracts.

CFE said earlier that several pipepline companies with which it is seeking to renegotiate contracts began arbitration before beginning negotiations with the utility. IEnova in a statement reiteratead its readiness to hold talks with CFE. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Daina Beth Solomon)