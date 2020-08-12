Mexico's Lopez Obrador says two ex presidents should testify about graft

MEXICO CITY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said two former presidents should have to testify about corruption after a former head of state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) accused former officials of involvement in bribes.

Former Pemex Chief Executive Emilio Lozoya on Tuesday filed a complaint saying ex-President Enrique Pena Nieto and his ex-finance minister Luis Videgaray had instructed him to direct bribes to Pena Nieto’s 2012 election campaign and to buy votes in Congress.

Lopez Obrador said Pena Nieto’s predecessor Felipe Calderon should also have to testify, and called on Lozoya to come forward with evidence to back his accusations. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)