MEXICO CITY, March 24 (Reuters) - Mexico’s government has formally requested from Spain the extradition of the former chief executive of state-owned oil company Pemex, Emilio Lozoya, so that he can face corruption charges at home, a Mexican foreign ministry official said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Diego Ore and Raul Cortes Fernandez, Writing by David Alire Garcia, Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)

