Mexico central bank governor says core inflation a 'challenge'

MEXICO CITY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Mexican central bank Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon sees core inflation as a ‘challenge’ and said the bank will consider new information over the coming weeks before taking further monetary policy actions, he told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

In a majority decision, the Bank of Mexico’s five-member board voted earlier in the day to reduce its key lending rate by 25 basis points, the first cut since June 2014.

Core inflation, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, has remained persistent around 3.8%, according to the central bank’s monetary policy meeting statement. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Noe Torres; Editing by David Alire Garcia)