MEXICO CITY, April 1 (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance ministry said on Monday it expected gross domestic product growth of between 1.1 and 2.1 percent in 2019, and growth of between 1.4 and 2.4 percent next year, according to a budget forecast sent to lawmakers.

Mexico’s oil production is expected to average 1.783 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2019 and 1.916 million bpd in 2020, the ministry said. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Lizbeth Diaz; editing by Darren Schuettler)