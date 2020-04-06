Noticias de Mercados
April 6, 2020 / 6:20 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

Business groups say Mexican plans to boost economy are insufficient

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

MEXICO CITY, April 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s most powerful business lobbies on Monday said President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s plans to lift the Mexican economy out of a coronavirus-induced crisis are insufficient, and that more is needed to protect jobs and companies.

Lopez Obrador unveiled his plans on Sunday, vowing to help the poor and create jobs, but his promise to uphold fiscal discipline at the same time sparked criticism that the measures fell far short of what was needed. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by Dave Graham)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below