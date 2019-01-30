Mexico's central bank says certainty for investment needed

MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank said on Wednesday that considering the risks the economy is facing it is “particularly important” that measures are adopted to encourage an atmosphere of confidence and certainty for investment.

New President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador rattled investors with his decision to scrap a partly-built $13 billion Mexico City airport, as well as bills drafted by his National Regeneration Movement party to limit bank fees and regulate the mining sector. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)