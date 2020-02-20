Mexico will probably miss 3% inflation target this year - central bank deputy governor

MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Mexico will probably fail to meet the 3% inflation target this year amid wage increases, Mexico central bank deputy governor Javier Guzman said on Thursday.

Guzman said wage increases also pose a challenge to future employment, adding that the forthcoming interest rate decision will depend on the economic data available to Banxico, as the Bank of Mexico is known.

Medium and long-term inflation expectations are stable and anchored around the 3.5% target, he added. Banxico has cut rates in its last five meetings.

