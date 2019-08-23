UPDATE 1-Mexico posts largest current account surplus on record

(Recasts, adds comparative data)

MEXICO CITY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Mexico posted a second quarter current account surplus of $5.143 billion, the largest surplus since records began in 1980 and the first since the second quarter of 2010, central bank data showed on Friday.

The second quarter current account surplus was equivalent to 1.6% percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

The latest figures compare to a current account deficit of $8.508 billion in the first quarter and a deficit of $21.996 billion for all of 2018. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)