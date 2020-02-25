UPDATE 1-Mexican economy weaker at close of 2019 than first estimated

(Adds context, data)

MEXICO CITY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy was weaker than initially estimated in the final three months of 2019, shrinking by 0.1% compared to the previous quarter, data from the national statistics agency showed on Tuesday.

A preliminary estimate on Jan. 30 showed that when adjusted for seasonal swings, gross domestic product (GDP) was flat in October-December versus the previous quarter.

But the agency’s final data showed that the economy contracted by a tenth of a percentage point. It was the fourth consecutive quarterly contraction of 0.1%.

During the whole of 2019, the economy shrank by 0.1%, confirming a preliminary estimate. That marked the economy’s first contraction in a decade in Mexico.

The GDP figures have been a disappointment to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who took office in December 2018 pledging to ramp up annual growth to four percent.

Compared with the same quarter a year earlier, the economy contracted by 0.5% in the last three months of the year in unadjusted terms, the statistics agency said. That was weaker than a decline of 0.3% initially estimated. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Bernadette Baum)