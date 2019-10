MEXICO CITY, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank chief Alejandro Diaz de Leon said on Tuesday he expects a slight recovery in the economy during the rest of the year, after data showing stagnation through July.

However, weak investment in Mexico is a risk factor for growth, he added, speaking in an interview on W Radio. Mexico’s economy narrowly avoided recession in the first half of 2019. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Miguel Angel Gutierrez)