Mexico central bank further slashes growth forecast

MEXICO CITY, May 29 (Reuters) - Mexico central bank cut its outlook for growth in Latin America’s No. 2 economy in 2019 to a range of 0.8%-1.8% on Wednesday, citing both global and domestic risks to investment and consumer sentiment.

In a quarterly inflation report, the bank said pressures on the economy, which contracted 0.2% in the first quarter compared to the previous three month period, ranged from lower U.S. industrial output to global trade disputes and uncertainty over domestic policies in Mexico. (Reporting by Noe Torres and Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)