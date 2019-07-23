"They cut us again?" Mexico's president berates IMF, sticks to growth forecast

MEXICO CITY, July 23 (Reuters) - President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that Mexico’s economy will expand 2% in 2019, after the International Monetary Fund cut its growth forecast for the country, prompting him to criticize the organization’s record on prescribing policies to poor nations.

Apparently surprised when asked about the adjustment in his early morning news conference, Lopez Obrador responded: “They cut us again?” He added that growth alone is an insufficient measure for tackling poverty since it can hide concentrations of wealth and increasing inequality. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)