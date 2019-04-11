Mexican central bank flags "opportune and firm" policy adjustments - minutes

MEXICO CITY, April 11 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank board will adjust monetary policy in an opportune and firm manner to reach its 3 percent inflation target, a majority of board members said in minutes published on Thursday, citing economic slack and external risk factors.

At its March 28 monetary policy meeting, the bank held rates steady for the second time in a row after several consecutive hikes. The board said the balance of risks to economic growth was tilted downwards, while risks to inflation had an upward bias. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon, Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)