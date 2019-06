MEXICO CITY, June 11 (Reuters) - There is considerable uncertainty about Mexico’s economic outlook in the coming months, Mexican Central Bank Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a conference in Mexico City, Diaz de Leon also said a recent downgrade in the credit rating for the Mexican government and for state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) are risk factors that must be addressed.

Reporting by Dave Graham and Sharay Angulo, editing by Hugh Bronstein