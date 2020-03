MEXICO CITY, March 3 (Reuters) - Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Tuesday that he had spoken to the country’s central bank governor about the impact of coronavirus on the economy and that they plan to stay in close contact to coordinate any potential measures. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomonn; writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Nuestros Estándares: Los principios Thomson Reuters