MEXICO CITY, March 18 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that the country could reduce spending amid global economic weakness resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking during his regular morning news conference, Lopez Obrador stressed that oil remains a good business for Mexico despite a global drop in prices. (Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez; writing by Julia Love Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)