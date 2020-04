MEXICO CITY, April 13 (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy is seen shrinking 7.6% in 2020 as “the Mexican policy response to the coronavirus is among the weakest anywhere in the world” and top trade partner the United States is also seen contracting, Swiss bank UBS said in a note to clients on Monday. (Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez; Writing by Anthony Esposito)

