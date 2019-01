MEXICO CITY, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that the country’s economy will grow above the International Monetary Fund’s estimate for this year.

The IMF had lowered its growth targets for Mexico to 2.1 percent from 2.5 percent on the expectation of weaker private investment. (Reporting by Noe Torres, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)