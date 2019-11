MEXICO CITY, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank on Wednesday cut its forecast for economic growth in the country in 2019, flagging that the year could end in recession.

In its quarterly economic report, the Banco de Mexico lowered its growth outlook for this year to between -0.2% and +0.2%. It also lowered its forecast for 2020 growth. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; editing by Frank Jack Daniel)