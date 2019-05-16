Mexico's central bank holds key rate steady, as expected

MEXICO CITY, May 16 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady on Thursday, as expected, saying that the balance of risks for economic growth is more uncertain and continues to be tilted downwards, while risks for inflation have an upward bias.

In a unanimous decision, the Bank of Mexico’s (Banxico) board members voted to hold the overnight interbank rate at 8.25 percent.

All 15 analysts and economists surveyed in a Reuters poll forecast that Banxico would hold its key lending rate at 8.25 percent, the level it has been at since Dec. 20. (Reporting by Dave Graham and Daina Beth Solomon; Writing by Anthony Esposito)