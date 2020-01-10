UPDATE 1-Mexico industrial output posts 0.8% monthly rise in November

(Adds report details)

MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Mexico’s industrial output rose 0.8% last November from the prior month in seasonally adjusted terms, the first monthly rise since August, data from the national statistics agency showed on Friday.

The advance was fueled by a 1.2% monthly increase in mining activity, a 1% rise in construction output and a 0.2% climb in manufacturing activity, the data showed.

Energy production slipped 0.2% from October.

Compared with November 2018, industrial output fell 2.1% in unadjusted terms, the 13th consecutive month of year-on-year declines. (Reporting by Noe Torres and Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by David Gregorio)