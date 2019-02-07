UPDATE 2-Mexico cenbank interest rate hold eyed after mild inflation data

(Adds context about central bank meeting, economist comments) MEXICO CITY, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank will likely hold its benchmark rate steady at 8.25 percent on Thursday, after data published by the INEGI national statistics agency showed that consumer prices rose at a milder pace than anticipated in January. Inflation was 4.37 percent in the year through January, while consumer prices rose 0.09 percent in the month of January, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures. Ten analysts and economists polled by Reuters had forecast annual inflation of 4.49 percent in January and monthly inflation of 0.20 percent. The larger-than-expected fall in inflation "adds to the reasons to think that Banxico (Bank of Mexico) will row back on previous hawkish rhetoric when it meets this evening," William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said in a report to clients. "Banxico is almost certain to keep interest rates unchanged later today and we think the accompanying communications are likely to be relatively dovish," Jackson added. The bank is also seen keeping rates steady on the back of an appreciating peso currency and the U.S. Federal Reserve's statement that it would be patient before making future interest rate hikes, according to a Feb. 5 Reuters survey of 11 analysts. The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.20 percent during the month . The bank will publish its monetary policy decision at 13:00 local time (1900 GMT) on Thursday. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Susan Thomas)