UPDATE 1-Mexico annual inflation rate was 3.95% in June, as expected

MEXICO CITY, July 9 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 3.95% in the year through June, on the back of a rise in costs of some food and agricultural products, as well as air travel, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.

The inflation figure was down from 4.28% in May and in line with the median forecast of 10 banks, analysts and brokerages, which saw annual inflation of 3.95% through the end of June.

Mexico’s central bank targets inflation of 3%.

Consumer prices rose 0.06% in June, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures.

The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.3% during the month, bringing the annual rate to 3.85%. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Bernadette Baum)