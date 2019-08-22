UPDATE 1-Mexican inflation eases more than expected in early August

(Updates with details, background)

MEXICO CITY, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer price inflation eased more than expected during the first half of August, data from the national statistics agency showed on Thursday, potentially creating room for the central bank to lower borrowing costs in the coming months.

In the year through early August, prices rose by 3.29%, below the forecast of a Reuters poll of economists for a reading of 3.56%. In July, annual inflation slowed to 3.78%.

Last week the central bank cut its benchmark lending rate for the first time since June 2014, citing slowing inflation and increasing slack in the economy, and fueling expectations that further monetary policy easing could be on the way.

In a 4-1 decision, the Bank of Mexico’s five-member board voted to lower the key rate by 25 basis points to 8.00%.

The bank targets an inflation rate of 3%, with one percentage point tolerance above or below that figure.

Compared with the previous two-week period, prices fell by 0.08% during the first half of August, the data showed. The Reuters poll had forecast a rise of 0.17%.

The core price index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, climbed by 0.11% in the same period. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)