UPDATE 1-Mexican inflation cools more than expected in early September

MEXICO CITY, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer price inflation eased more than expected in the first half of September, data from the national statistics agency showed on Tuesday, reaching a three-year low and strengthening expectations that the central bank will cut rates.

Inflation cooled to 2.99% during the period, undershooting the 3.03% consensus forecast of economists polled by Reuters. The level was the lowest since September 2016, data from the statistics agency showed.

With this reduction, inflation has dipped slightly below the Bank of Mexico’s target of 3%.

The central bank cut rates for the first time in five years in August. The positive inflation trends raise the odds of another rate cut when the bank, known as Banxico, meets on Thursday, analysts said.

“Today’s inflation figures reinforce the strong bet by investors on a dovish cut by Banxico on Thursday,” analysts with Mexican financial group Banorte wrote in a note to investors, predicting that the bank will cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points.

Compared with the previous two-week period, consumer prices rose by 0.17% in the first half of September.

The closely watched core price index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.19 percent in early September. (Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez; writing by Julia Love, Editing by William Maclean)