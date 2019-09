MEXICO CITY, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that raising salaries does not fan prices, after inflation in the country hit a 3-year low despite his government hiking up the minimum wage.

“This puts to rest the neoliberal-era myth. Why didn’t wages increase? What was the excuse? That said they were inflationary,” Lopez Obrador said at his daily press conference.

