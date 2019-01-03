Mexico's central bank board warns on inflation, growth, rates

MEXICO CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Most of Mexico’s central bank board saw upside risks to inflation at their Dec 20 monetary policy meeting, minutes released on Thursday showed, saying economic and price uncertainty created a complex outlook for monetary policy.

At the December meeting, the four current members of Banco de Mexico’s governing board unanimously voted to increase the key rate 25 basis points MXCBIR=ECI to 8.25 percent.

All members said the bank should reinforce its monetary posture to meet a goal of 3 percent inflation in a timely fashion. The majority said uncertainty over the policies of the new government in Mexico was reflected in volatility in financial assets, while warning of important risks to growth. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)