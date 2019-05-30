Mexican central bank sees more uncertain growth outlook - minutes

MEXICO CITY, May 30 (Reuters) - The outlook for Mexico’s economy has become more uncertain and the balance of risks for growth is tilted downward, minutes from the central bank’s latest monetary policy meeting showed on Thursday.

On May 16, the bank’s board voted unanimously to leave its main lending rate unchanged at 8.25%. However, one member, Gerardo Esquivel, offered a dissenting view on the tone of the Bank of Mexico’s latest statement, calling it too hawkish. (Reporting by Dave Graham and Frank Jack Daniel; editing by Jonathan Oatis)