MEXICO CITY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The majority of the Bank of Mexico’s five-member board said that core inflation is expected to begin coming down, minutes of the central bank’s Sept. 26 monetary policy meeting showed on Thursday.

The bank’s key interest rate was cut by 25 basis points at that meeting with the vote of three board members, while two members wanted a 50 basis point cut. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel and Dave Graham; Writing by Anthony Esposito)