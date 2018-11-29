All Mexico cenbank members hiked to preserve credibility-minutes

MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - All members of Mexico’s central bank board thought they needed to hike interest rates to preserve credibility and most thought possible policy actions and currency shocks could slow the pace of inflation’s downward trend, meeting minutes showed on Thursday.

Four of five members of the board had voted for a 25 basis-point hike on Nov. 15 in their key rate to 8.0 percent, while Deputy Governor Irene Espinosa had called for a 50 basis-point increase, the minutes said. (Reporting by Michael O’Boyle; Editing by Dave Graham)