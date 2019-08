MEXICO CITY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Mexico central bank deputy governor Javier Guzman was the sole board member who voted to hold the Bank of Mexico’s benchmark interest rate steady at 8.25% on Aug. 15, minutes of the last monetary policy meeting showed on Thursday.

The other four board members voted to cut the rate to 8.0%, the first reduction since June 2014, as they cited slowing inflation and increasing slack in the economy. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom Editing by Dave Graham)