UPDATE 1-Mexico central bank cuts rate, sees slight economic recovery

MEXICO CITY, Sept 26 (Reuters) - For the second meeting in a row, the board of Mexico’s central bank voted to cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.75%, as it cited slowing inflation, widening slack in the economy, and expectations for a slight economic recovery.

In a majority decision, the Bank of Mexico’s five-member board voted to lower the overnight interbank rate by 25 basis points to 7.75%, in line with a Reuters poll of analysts and economists.

Two board members wanted to go even further, voting to cut the rate by 50 basis points to 7.50%, Banxico, as the bank is known, said in its post-meeting statement.

“Considering the reduction of headline inflation, the ample slack in the economy and the recent behavior of external and domestic yield curves, the Bank of Mexico’s governing board decided by majority to lower the target for the overnight interbank interest rate to 7.75%,” Banxico said.

Earlier in the day, data from the national statistics agency INEGI showed that Mexico’s economy contracted at the start of the third quarter, tumbling 0.1% in July from the previous month in seasonally adjusted terms. The Mexican economy barely escaped a recession in the first half of the year.

Banxico suggested that the worst may be behind Latin America’s second largest economy.

