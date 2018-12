MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on Thursday, as expected, citing increased uncertainty and expectations for stubbornly high inflation.

In a unanimous decision, the Bank of Mexico’s (Banxico) board members voted to raise the overnight interbank rate by 25 basis points to 8.25 percent, its highest level since August 2008. (Reporting by Mexico City newsroom Editing by Christine Murray)