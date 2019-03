MEXICO CITY, March 11 (Reuters) - Mexican Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said on Monday that the oil refinery that the new administration seeks to build will cost between $6 billion and $8 billion and be ready in three years.

Speaking on local radio, Nahle’s cost and timing estimates for the project are in line with what President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said in the past. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Noe Torres; Writing by Julia Love; Editing by David Alire Garcia)