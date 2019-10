MEXICO CITY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance minister Arturo Herrera said on Tuesday that counter-cyclical measures to boost the country’s economy are almost ready, and need to be discussed with lawmakers.

Speaking at an event in Mexico City, Herrera also said the government was working with what he called “incubators” to help companies list on the stock exchange. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by Dave Graham)