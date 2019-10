MEXICO CITY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance minister Arturo Herrera said on Tuesday investment to improve the country’s road network and infrastructure worth some 18 billion pesos ($943.06 million) would go ahead soon.

Herrera, speaking at an event in Mexico City, said the government would shortly authorize six highway concessions.

$1 = 19.0868 Mexican pesos Reporting by Anthony Esposito