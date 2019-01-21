Mexico gasoline pipeline leak detected hours before fatal blast

MEXICO CITY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Mexico’s state oil firm, Pemex, did not close the valve at a leaking gasoline pipeline when first notified because it was not initially thought to be an “important” leak, Mexico’s security minister said on Sunday.

The pipeline in central Mexico exploded on Friday, leaving 85 people dead who were collecting gasoline at the leak, officials said. Security Minister Alfonso Durazo told a news conference that Mexico’s military detected the leak about four hours before Pemex closed the valve. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Peter Cooney)