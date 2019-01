MEXICO CITY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The number of people killed in a gasoline pipeline explosion in central Mexico rose to 89, the country’s health minister said on Monday.

There were also 51 people injured, Jorge Alcocer told a morning news conference. Friday’s pipeline blast happened after hundreds of people has rushed to collect fuel from the leaking pipe. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera Writing by Christine Murray Editing by Marguerita Choy)