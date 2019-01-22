Death toll in Mexico gasoline pipeline blast climbs to 94 - officials

MEXICO CITY, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The number of people who died from a gasoline pipeline explosion in central Mexico last week has risen to 94, government officials said on Tuesday, from 91 reported a day earlier reut.rs/2FGojjO.

The explosion last Friday occurred as about 800 people in Hidalgo state’s Tlahuelilpan district were collecting gasoline that was gushing from a pipeline leak near a major refinery.

Central Mexico had been hard hit by gasoline shortages after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador launched a crackdown on fuel theft nearly a month ago, ordering pipelines closed in an effort to stamp out criminal activity. (Reporting by Dave Graham and Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Bernadette Baum)