Mexico official says no major impact in Grupo Mexico sulfuric acid spill

MEXICO CITY, July 16 (Reuters) - A sulfuric acid spill in the Gulf of California at a site belonging to mining and transport firm Grupo Mexico would not likely cause a “major impact,” Mexico’s environment minister Victor Toledo said on Tuesday.

Grupo Mexico last week said it had quickly controlled the spill, which it blamed on a valve failure at its Guaymas facility on the coast of the gulf, which is one of Mexico’s most diverse ecosystems. (Reporting by Noe Torres, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)