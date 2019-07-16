Noticias de Mercados
July 16, 2019 / 5:06 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Mexico official says no major impact in Grupo Mexico sulfuric acid spill

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

MEXICO CITY, July 16 (Reuters) - A sulfuric acid spill in the Gulf of California at a site belonging to mining and transport firm Grupo Mexico would not likely cause a “major impact,” Mexico’s environment minister Victor Toledo said on Tuesday.

Grupo Mexico last week said it had quickly controlled the spill, which it blamed on a valve failure at its Guaymas facility on the coast of the gulf, which is one of Mexico’s most diverse ecosystems. (Reporting by Noe Torres, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below