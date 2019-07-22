Grupo Mexico says Navy found no environmental damage after sulfuric acid spill

MEXICO CITY, July 22 (Reuters) - Mexican mining and transport firm Grupo Mexico said on Monday that Mexico’s Navy Ministry reported it did not find environmental damage from the company’s sulfuric acid spill at its Guaymas facility on the Gulf of California.

Mexico’s environmental prosecutor has ordered the partial and temporary closure of the site following the July 9 spill on the coast of the gulf, which is one of Mexico’s most diverse ecosystems. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)