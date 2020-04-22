Mexico will receive $6 billion from oil hedge -president

MEXICO CITY, April 22 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that the oil hedging program the finance ministry put in place to protect government oil revenues from falling crude prices would yield 150 billion pesos ($6.11 billion).

The program is expected to compensate for lost revenues after the price for Mexico’s main Maya crude export dropped to historic lows as the novel coronavirus and the fallout between oil powerhouses Russia and Saudi Arabia roils markets.

“This coverage gives us around 150 billion pesos,” Lopez Obrador said. “That is, it compensates for income lost because of the oil price drop.” Lopez Obrador added the finance ministry had made “a very good decision” in buying the insurance.

The finance ministry said that it had secured $49 per barrel although, as in previous years, it has not disclosed its counterparties, the number of barrels hedged or the strike price of the options.

It finances the program by purchasing options from Wall Street banks and oil majors, and tops up the rest by reserving part of a special fund.

Lopez Obrador did not specify whether the payout will come from option purchases only or whether it includes the part that has been reserved from the fund. If the oil hedge kicks in, the fund’s reserve is eroded.

Mexico received payouts from its oil hedging program three times: 48.8 billion pesos in 2009, 90 billion pesos in 2015 and 34.7 billion in 2016.

$1 = 24.5430 Mexican pesos Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by David Gregorio