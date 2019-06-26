Noticias de Mercados
June 26, 2019 / 9:00 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

Canadian diplomat questions respect for Mexican pipeline contracts

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

MEXICO CITY, June 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s ambassador to Mexico slammed recent actions by Mexican state power company CFE on Wednesday, after the state-owned firm requested arbitration in a dispute over a natural gas pipeline built by a consortium involving a Canadian company.

Ambassador Pierre Alarie wrote in a post on Twitter that the Mexican government appears “not to wish to respect natural gas pipeline contracts,” and that he was “deeply concerned” over the signal it sends.

IEnova, a unit of U.S.-based Sempra Energy , has previously said the CFE is seeking arbitration over the terms of a contract the Mexican firm had signed in partnership with TransCanada Corp, now known as TC Energy , to build a natural gas pipeline from Texas to the Mexican Gulf coast port of Tuxpan. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez, editing by G Crosse)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below