Mexico's president to meet with IMF head, after lower growth outlook

MEXICO CITY, May 23 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will meet next week with Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government said on Thursday.

The IMF last month lowered Mexico’s economic growth outlook, citing shifts in perception about policy under Lopez Obrador’s new leftist administration, which took office in December.

For 2019, the IMF lowered its estimate for Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in Mexico to 1.6% from 2.1%. For 2020, it lowered the outlook to 1.9% from 2.2%.

In November, the IMF reaffirmed Mexico’s access to an emergency credit line, even as it trimmed the amount by $12 billion to $74 billion, saying the incoming government had promised to stick to prudent economic policies.

The meeting will take place next Wednesday.