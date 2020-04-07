UPDATE 1-Mexico annual inflation eases in March, comes in below expectations

(Adds details about price rises)

MEXICO CITY, April 7 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 3.25% in the year through March, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday, coming in closer to the central bank’s 3% target rate and below analyst expectations.

The inflation rate eased from 3.70% in February, weighed by energy prices and a decline in government subsidies. It undershot median forecasts, with 18 analysts polled by Reuters expecting an inflation rate of 3.47% in March.

Mexico’s economy has been hammered by the coronavirus outbreak and sharp falls in global oil prices, with some analysts expecting gross national product (GDP) to contract by as much as 10% this year. The peso currency has lost about 28% against the dollar this year.

A lower inflation rate may give the central bank more room to cut interest rates. The Bank of Mexico on March 20 made a surprise out-of-cycle 50-basis-point cut of its benchmark lending rate to 6.50%, but also warned that room for maneuver on monetary policy was restricted by recent economic shocks.

Consumer prices fell 0.05 percent in March, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures.

The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.29 percent during the month due to an increase in merchandise goods and services..