MEXICO CITY, June 11 (Reuters) - Mexico is preparing to announce plans to boost private sector investment in transport and communications, Deputy Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Tuesday.

“There will be a series of announcements in two or three weeks associated with concessions and securitizations,” Herrera said at a banking conference in Mexico City.

