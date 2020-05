MEXICO CITY, May 28 (Reuters) - Cox Energy America said on Thursday it is seeking regulatory approval from Mexico’s banking commission to list its shares on the country’s second-largest stock exchange, the Bolsa Institucional de Valores (BIVA), aiming to raise about $40 million.

Cox Energy America is a unit of Madrid-based Cox Energy, which was founded in 2014 to generate and sell electricity and gas in Europe and Latin America. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; editing by Julia Love)